Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fairfield Out & About - Oct & Nov




10.28 Tricks & Treats // The Fairfield Museum and History Center, in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, are presenting the 3rd Annual “Halloween on the Green” event on 10/28 from 12pm-4pm on the Museum Commons. This family event will feature trick-or-treating, giveaways, a Food Truck Alley, a costume parade, pumpkin carving, and more. Info at fairfieldhistory.org

10.29 The greatest cult film of all time— Rocky Horror Picture Show—is coming to The Warehouse @FTC. You know the plot, the songs, the lines—and you know what to bring. There will be special guests, trivia contests, and prizes for the best-looking costumes. Last year they sold out fast so don’t wait until the last minute to get tickets. fairfieldtheatre.org

10.30-11.17 Six months after a student brought a gun to Thousand Pines school and killed his classmates, families struggle with their need for answers and closure. This riveting new drama brings the national dialogue about gun violence to the Westport Playhouse stage Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. Directed by Austin Pendleton. westportplayhouse.org

11.2 #Punk, Pop, Rumba // In “company nora chipaumire” iconoclastic choreographer Chipaumire stages a raw concert at FU’s Quick Center. #PUNK 100% POP*N!&GA is a live performance album that confronts and celebrates three sonic ideologies: punk, pop, and rumba, explored through artists Patti Smith, Grace Jones, and Rit Nzele. quickcenter.fairfield.edu

11.4 The Maritime Aquarium offers visitors a behind-the-scenes encounter program on Sun., Nov. 4 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Make the early rounds andhelp as Aquarium staff feed an assortment of animals. Prior to the Aquarium opening, participants can take a turn feeding the diamondback terrapins, horseshoe crabs, and rays. Best of all, they’ll go behind-the-scenes as an aquarist feeds the big sharks in the Aquarium’s Ocean Beyond the Sound exhibit. Advance registration is required. Call 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or sign up online at maritimeaquarium.org

11.17 Like a Virgin  // Holly Beavon, one of the world’s premiere Madonna impersonators, is bringing her act to Bridgeport’s Bijou Theater on Nov 17. Her strong visual and vocal resemblances combined with authentic-looking costumes and choreography are a must for Madonna fans. bijoutheatrect.net

11.17 Shopping Time  //  The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League are pleased to announce their fifth annual Holiday Pop-Up Market with terrific vendors for early holiday shopping. Friday, Nov. 16 from 12pm-4pm & Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10am-4pm. fairfieldhistory.org

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Art of It: Finally Making Sense

Rolling Stone's photographer Jay Blakesberg's captured many of the greatest musicians including the Talking Heads

Walk This Way

Brick Walk Tavern has surprisingly interesting food served in an upscale, friendly environment

A Curling We Will Go

Trying Out an Olympic Sport

The Queen of Kind

At home with Lisa Lampanelli

Four Legged Focus

Fairfield's best furry friends mug for the camera

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMRefuge on FTC StageOne

Join us for a FREE screening of the short film "Refuge" hosted by the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI). The film follows the story of a Syrian refugee family as...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: (203) 259 1036
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMEvening of Wellness Lecture on Breast Health

Evening of Wellness Lecture Series Breast Health Wednesday, October 24, 2018   You are invited by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce to attend the 1st in the 2018-2019 Evening of Wellness...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Norma Pfriem Breast Center
111 Beach Road, 2nd Floor
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Norma Pfriem Breast Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMPumpkin Carving & Decorating for Children

On Thursday October 25 from 4 – 5 p.m. tap into your creative skills to carve and decorate a fantastic pumpkin, just in time for Halloween! All materials, including pumpkins, will be provided....

Cost: $12 per New Pond Farm Member Child, $16 per Non-member Child

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMOpening Lecture: Collateral Damage

Syrian artist and architect Mohamad Hafez will present a lecture on the opening night of the exhibition Mohamad Hafez: Collateral Damage on October 25 at 5 p.m. in the Quick Center for the Arts'...

Cost: Free

Where:
Quick Center for the Arts
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMMuseum After Dark: To Weep with Those Who Weep: Mourning in Victorian America

Alex Dubois of the Litchfield Historical Society presents the tangible and intangible manifestations of loss in 19th century America, a time when mourning was both a personal means of grieving and...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMOpening Reception for Mohamad Hafez: Collateral Damage

Mohamad Hafez: Collateral Damage will be on view in the Walsh Gallery in the Quick Center for the arts from October 26 - December 15, 2018; an Opening Reception will take place on Thursday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Quick Center for the Arts
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMJoe Pug on FTC StageOne

His first full-length album, 'Messenger,' earned him spots on the road with Todd Snider, Steve Earle and Susan Tedeschi. Pug's acclaimed narrative songwriting has led critics to draw comparisons...

Cost: $25 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: (203) 259 1036
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMRubblebucket in The Warehouse FTC

ABOUT: The Brooklyn-based group is an almost overwhelmingly upbeat eight-piece known for their energetic live shows, which are driven by their upbeat reggae and psych-rock inspired jams. FOR FANS...

Cost: $22 / $25 Day Of Standing Room Only, First Come First Serve No Member Discount

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: (203) 259 1036
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:00 PMScrabble Club

Learn winning plays, key strategies, and new vocabulary in a fun and friendly environment. For grades 3-12. The club is taught by Dusty Brown, who competed in both the 2017 North American Scrabble...

Cost: $125 per student

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMHaunted Theater Connecticut

Join us for Connecticut's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Cost: $25.00 General-$40.00 VIP

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMTerrapin on FTC StageOne

*Weekend passes are available   Terrapin is the ultimate Grateful Dead experience; bringing a raw and emotional interpretation of some of the best-known and beloved catalogs in music.   The...

Cost: $30 / $50 2 Night Pass (details below) No Member Discount

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: (203) 259 1036
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMHaunted Theater Connecticut

Join us for Connecticut's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Cost: $25.00 General-$40.00 VIP

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMFantastic Finds: Egyptomania Exhibition Preview

Join Pequot staff in the new Dillon Reading Room and take an up-close look at the materials chosen to be on display in the upcoming Special Collections exhibition "Egyptomania: The Western...

Cost: free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMHaunted Theater Connecticut

Join us for Connecticut's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Cost: $25.00 General-$40.00 VIP

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 3:30 PMFamily Farm Chores

On Saturday October 27 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. join farmer Mike to assist with some daily farm chores. Collect eggs from the chickens then prep them for sale, view the milking process, and get all...

Cost: $10 per New Pond Farm Member family

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMHaunted Theater Connecticut

Join us for Connecticut's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Cost: $25.00-$40.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 9:00 PMExperience Greenwich Week

Shop, dine and explore all Greenwich has to offer during Experience Greenwich Week, happening October 22 - 28.  A town-wide economic development enhancement initiative featuring more  than 150...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenwich, CT  06830

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags