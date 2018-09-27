Fairfield Out & About - Oct & Nov

10.28 Tricks & Treats // The Fairfield Museum and History Center, in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, are presenting the 3rd Annual “Halloween on the Green” event on 10/28 from 12pm-4pm on the Museum Commons. This family event will feature trick-or-treating, giveaways, a Food Truck Alley, a costume parade, pumpkin carving, and more. Info at fairfieldhistory.org

10.29 The greatest cult film of all time— Rocky Horror Picture Show—is coming to The Warehouse @FTC. You know the plot, the songs, the lines—and you know what to bring. There will be special guests, trivia contests, and prizes for the best-looking costumes. Last year they sold out fast so don’t wait until the last minute to get tickets. fairfieldtheatre.org

10.30-11.17 Six months after a student brought a gun to Thousand Pines school and killed his classmates, families struggle with their need for answers and closure. This riveting new drama brings the national dialogue about gun violence to the Westport Playhouse stage Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. Directed by Austin Pendleton. westportplayhouse.org

11.2 #Punk, Pop, Rumba // In “company nora chipaumire” iconoclastic choreographer Chipaumire stages a raw concert at FU’s Quick Center. #PUNK 100% POP*N!&GA is a live performance album that confronts and celebrates three sonic ideologies: punk, pop, and rumba, explored through artists Patti Smith, Grace Jones, and Rit Nzele. quickcenter.fairfield.edu

11.4 The Maritime Aquarium offers visitors a behind-the-scenes encounter program on Sun., Nov. 4 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Make the early rounds andhelp as Aquarium staff feed an assortment of animals. Prior to the Aquarium opening, participants can take a turn feeding the diamondback terrapins, horseshoe crabs, and rays. Best of all, they’ll go behind-the-scenes as an aquarist feeds the big sharks in the Aquarium’s Ocean Beyond the Sound exhibit. Advance registration is required. Call 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or sign up online at maritimeaquarium.org

11.17 Like a Virgin // Holly Beavon, one of the world’s premiere Madonna impersonators, is bringing her act to Bridgeport’s Bijou Theater on Nov 17. Her strong visual and vocal resemblances combined with authentic-looking costumes and choreography are a must for Madonna fans. bijoutheatrect.net