Can you raise chickens in Fairfield?

By Alexa Binkowitz

Which came first, the chicken or the permission to raise them? While the answer to this timeless question is still unclear, what’s certain is that Fairfield residents have the opportunity to raise their own chickens on their property. Having chickens and other livestock on one’s property has proven to be very beneficial, as fresh eggs, poultry, and other home-grown produce becomes easily accessible. It also might bring weekly grocery shopping costs down if some of the food for the family is grown or raised right at home.

Many residents around Fairfield County have sprung for chicken coops as the benefits of having fresh eggs just steps from the kitchen is quite substantial. Backyard chickens produce healthier eggs due to the ample exercise and better diets than factory or large farm chickens, which also keeps the eggs fresh for a longer period of time. Chickens are also unique pets to have for children, who can learn responsibility and the basics of agriculture at a young age.

According to the Fairfield Town Plan and Zoning Commission, “Nurseries, truck gardens, and farms, provided any buildings or holding pens or corrals in which horses, cows, pigs or other large animals or poultry, are kept are not less than 60 feet from any property or and provided that fenced pasture areas shall be designed to prevent animals from overhanging any property line.” Therefore, as long as the chickens are contained and are housed within the correct dimensions, the town of Fairfield has no problem with some locally-raised eggs popping up here and there. Bwok bwok!