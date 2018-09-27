Art of It: Finally Making Sense

Rolling Stone's photographer Jay Blakesberg's captured many of the greatest musicians including the Talking Heads

San francisco-based photographer Jay Blakesberg landed his first assignment with Rolling Stone in November 1987, photographing a free U2 concert in San Francisco. Now Southport Galleries offers Blakesberg’s first solo, East Coast show, “Chasing Splintered Sunlight: The Rock and Roll Photography of Jay Blakesberg,” curated by Philip Eliasoph. These evocative photos include iconic portraits of Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, Jerry Garcia, and Carlos Santana.

“This shot was the last group photo of Talking Heads until we were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March of 2002,” says Talking Heads drummer Christ Frantz. “We were asked to do this photo with Jay and I think you can feel that while we are trying to make the best of it—everything was not exactly the same as it ever was.”