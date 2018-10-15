An Artistic Tradition

Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show––Oct 14-21

By Celie Campbell

“WET PAINT: Art Fresh from the Studio” is the theme of Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show, which is on display from October 14-21. This fundraising event features new works by renowned local and regional artists, and is juried by Bob Burns, director of the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, CT. The show kicks off on October 13 with the Saturday night Preview Party, where guests can be the first to view and purchase art, with 50 percent of the purchase price going to fund the library’s programs and services that reach over 100,000 patrons each year.

The party features a full bar, hors d’oeuvres by Fox Pond Farm, music by DJ Rob Alexander, and a silent auction. A highlight of this year’s event is the “21 UNDER 21: Youth Art Show,” designed to encourage and promote young emerging artists in the medium of their choice. “We want to support the next generation of artists and become the art show of choice for younger creatives”, says Caroline Crawford, Pequot’s Community Relations and Advancement Manager. “21 UNDER 21” will be juried by Arpad Krizsan, winner of last year’s art show, and attendees can meet the 21 featured artists at a special reception on October 17 from 6:00-7:30pm, which is free and open to the public.