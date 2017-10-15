Under the Sea

Mr. Crab has Cajun-style boils, shrimp sliders, Ahi tuna tacos, a raw bar––and both types of lobster rolls!

By Tracy Holleran

Craving fresh seafood? Mr. Crab is a new restaurant specializing in authentic Cajun-style boils, Northeast steamed whole lobsters, locally sourced seafood, plus a raw bar. Owners Roy Poon and Henry Chang were eager to open a casual, family-friendly seafood restaurant in our area. They dropped anchor this August on Ash Creek, just over the Fairfield line.

The entire space has been renovated with a modern, nautical theme, and seats nearly 100 at high-top booths, tables, and at a large bar, plus seasonal outdoor seating on the front patio. “The ‘boil’ trend is very big right now,” says Poon, “and we also have traditional New England dishes like lobster rolls and chowder.”

Lobster roll aficionados can debate which style is king of the sea, since Mr. Crab serves both the Connecticut-style, warm lobster roll with garlic butter, and the classic New England lobster salad roll, cold with mayo.

Shrimp Po Boy sliders are popular along with lighter Ahi Tuna tacos. Younger sailors will love the house-made fish nuggets and “crabby patties,” while grownups enjoy a New Orleans Hurricane or a Cucumber Smash Mojito. This fall Mr. Crab will have events including live music, game nights, and “reverse happy hour” when, beginning at 10 pm, there will be drink specials and a late-night menu.

Mr. Crab

3488 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport, CT

203-612-7933