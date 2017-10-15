Art: Trompe L’Oeil

In addition to painting, Norm Siegel, explores 3D

Norm Siegel was inspired to create art like Rainy Windshield on a sixth-grade trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art where he saw Albert Bierstadt landscapes, and a trompe l”oeil painting by William Harnett.

Now Siegel is exploring interactive 3-D anaglyph painting where you need the 3-D glasses to view them.

A Norwalk resident, Siegel is a member of the Westport Art Center Collective and Area Artists.com .

He’s hosting a one-person show starting November 5 at WorkPoint in Shippan Landing, Stamford.