The Last Mrs. Parrish

Great psychological suspense thriller. Reading and signing event at the Fairfield University Bookstore––Oct 26

“Some women get everything. Some women get everything they deserve.” That’s the tag line for Milford-based author Lynne Constantine’s thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, published by Harper Collins. Being touted as the next Gone Girl meets Girl on the Train, this unputdownable book has a decidedly Fairfield County vibe to it.

Lynne and her co-author and sister Valerie Constantine will be doing a reading and signing event on Oct 26 at the Fairfield University Bookstore @7PM.