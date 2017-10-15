Edit ModuleShow Tags
Spooktacular Fun

Second Annual Halloween On the Green––Oct 29

By Jess Grutkowski


Calling all unicorns, ghosts, and ghouls. Hop on your broomstick and fly over to the Second Annual Halloween On the Green on Sunday, October 29 from 12-4 pm (rain or shine). Presented by the Fairfield History Museum on the Museum Commons in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, this annual event features trick-or-treating, giveaways, a bounce house, and games and activities.

Get in the spirit by visiting the Enchanted Halloween Village—a series of interactive displays in the adjacent historic buildings, including The National Charity League’s “icky room” in the Sun Tavern, the D.A.R.’s Hogwarts Harry Potter House in the Old Academy Schoolhouse, and the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield‘s willdy creative Pumpkin Gallery. Food trucks Bodega, Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes, Super Duper Weenie, and The Local Meatball will be serving up signature dishes to complement your best Halloween candy haul.

Event sponsors include Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy, Junkluggers, Rockin’ Jump, Fairfield Parks & Rec, Dojo Fairfield, Kempo Academy of Martial Arts, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, Knights of Columbus Council 2616, and Father Coleman Foundation of Fairfield, Inc., Willows Pediatric Group, TownVibe, and WEBE 108.

fairfieldhistory.org 

                                                                                   

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

October 2017

