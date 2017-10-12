Return of the Fairfield Mombies!
Dance To Donate video––help The Cancer Couch Foundation
They did it AGAIN! Last year Fairfield MOMbies danced out of their comfort zone and gave the trick-or-treaters a TRICK! This year, they were inspired to make a difference. Please join in by viewing and then forwarding the Fairfield Mombies video and encouraging friends to donate on their CrowdRise to raise money for breast cancer research through The Cancer Couch
Foundation.
https://www.crowdrise.com/mombies-dance-to-donate/fundraiser/terrydavis10
#fairfieldmombies #momsdogood #momscandoanything
