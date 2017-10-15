Edit ModuleShow Tags
Pet-Obsessed

People in Fairfield love their cats, dogs, birds and rabbits!




You know that saying—be the person your dog thinks you are? Well, we’d like to add cat, bird, and bunny to that list. They’re our best friends and they are overjoyed when we walk through the door. We asked Fairfielders to submit their photos of their beloved family members, and the response was enthusiastic. We also joined forces with Bridgeport’s Animal Control to help get them needed supplies from their Amazon Wish List and highlight some of their adoptable pets.

Linney

We were particularly impressed not just with Linney’s beauty and fashionable use of bandanas, but also by the terrific pictures taken by her “bestie,” Amy Guadagno at Sasco Beach. Two year old “Linney Lollipop,” as Guadagno calls her, was rescued in Puerto Rico by The Sato Project, a non profit organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. “She is awesome and even has her own Instagram account—@lifeoflinneylollipop—with almost three thousand followers,” says Guadagno. Linney is a terrific big sister to other Sato Project foster pups. Visit thesatoproject.org for more info—funds are needed more than ever since the hurricane. 

Dash

Eight-years-old Dash is a rescue dog. Owner Mackenzie McDonnell believes he’s a cocker spaniel mix, and says  swimming is where he is happiest. 

Bird

This seven-year-old Sun Conure enjoys trips to Sasco Beach in her travel cage. Her mom Carly Brodsky says she loves to snack on bananas, pasta, and almonds. 

Bea

A two-year-old French bulldog rescue, mom Krissy Dorn says Bea’s fave position is “splutting.” This is when she lays on her belly with her back legs straight out. 

Milo

Scott Persson believes Milo, his four-year-old rescue from Alabama, is a yellow lab and greyhound mix which would explain why he is an incredibly fast runner. 

Ruby

She will be six this year, and she loves to chase the deer from our yard, mom Joanne Burstell says. She was adioted from the Ridgefield animal shelter.   

Tootsie

Kristin Galleta’s 13-year-old calico cat makes herself at home in a box of chips. With her purring, Kristin says she refers to her as “our purring pearl.”

Ruby

Ruby is a 13-year-old Yorkie-Shih Tzu mix. Owners Robin and Steve Hurta say she prefers to window-watch squirrels or dip her toes in Lake Mohegan. 

Wilma

A six-year-old Tiger cat, mom Stephanie Gerlach says she walks Wilma, along with the dogs, and she’s a talkative “clown,” with the the spirit of a kitten. 

Cody

The Miller family recently adopted this coonhound mix puppy from Tails of Courage. Mom Jess says he is straight out of The Fox and the Hound!

Abby 

A mini labradoodle, Abby is very friendly and submissive sats owner Kieran Aston. She loves to be off leash at both Lake Mohegan and Penfield Beach. 

Quincy

Quincy is an energetic Pomeranian who lives with Ruby, the Yorkie mix.  He loves cuddling, kayaking, or running after his favorite toy—lamb chop.

Bella

Half bouvier and half boxer, Bella loves her ball and playing at the beach and chasing seagulls. Mom Kristin Nick says she they are both popcorn addicts. 

Moon

A lab mix is nine and lives with French bulldog rescue Bea, and Krissy Dorn, Maggie Limone, and Vincent Zito. He snacks on frozen broccoli. 

Max

This two year old is a Savannah, a cross between an African serval and a domestic cat. He is very smart and loves to hunt at night owner Erika Wright says. 

Luna 

She is a three-year-old Lab mix who lives with two cats and sister Stella. Stephanie and Chuck Gerlach adopted her through Dog Gone Smart in Norwalk

Cloudy

He recently turned two, and is part lion head and part satin rabbit. His mom Merrie Della Porta calls him “Jerry Garcia” because he’s so laid back. 

Abbie

She is 17-year-young dachshund who tolerates being dressed up, says Merrie Della Porta. She loves scrambled eggs for a treat, and is a sweet but tough girl.

Harry

Corey Macklin adopted Harry at the Westport Humane Society. He’s so gentle and greets with a sound the family dubbed the “Chewbacca” call.   

 

