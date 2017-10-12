Midnight Confessions

Southport resident Sean Kelly collaborated on Stephen Colbert's latest book––book signing event Nov 11

Southport resident and award-winning illustrator Sean Kelly has collaborated with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert for Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions by Stephen Colbert and The Staff of The Late Show, published by Simon & Schuster.

“I love Colbert’s dry delivery of the absurd anecdotes in the TV segment, but in the book there was an opportunity to have a different tone: still dark but with more voices,” explains Kelly. “The challenges for me were translating his personal guilt to a more universal sense of shame — to allow readers to identify with the confessions — and inventing my own visual gags without spoiling the punch line.”

On Nov 11 @ 5 pm Kelly will be signing copies at Pequot Library . There wil be a 30- to 40-minute talk, a reception with the illustrator plus a book sale & signing.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.