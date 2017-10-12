Local Laughs

Fairfield Comedy Club rocks on Fri and Sat nights––special guests include Pete David­son of “Saturday Night Live”

Joe Gerics started doing comedy six years ago in NYC, but is now back in CT where he grew up. Wanting to bring great comedy to the area, Gerics joined forces with some fellow Fairfield Prep grads to bring the Fairfield Comedy Club to life, with shows every Friday and Saturday nights.

“Circle Hotel owner Ed Gormbley is extremely generous in letting us use his space,” explains Gerics. They have impressive headliners each week, like Pete David­son of “Saturday Night Live” and Carly Aquilino of “MTV’s Girl Code.”

There will be special shows on the Friday post Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

Fairfield Comedy Club

417 Post Road

Fairfield, CT

(475) 999-2087