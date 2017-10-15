Is there a place that you can get a tattoo in Fairfield?

By Lily Phillips

Yes, and it took Frankie Frieri five years to get the town’s approval to open Three Roses Studio . Situated in Fairfield’s upscale Brickwalk, this is definitely not your biker friend’s tattoo parlor. In fact, it isn’t a dingy parlor at all—it’s what Frieri calls “a hub for the arts.”

Frieri, a self-taught artist who also works at Fairfield University, rented this two room lower level space below Webster Bank on the Post Road and has turned it into a gallery, an event space, and of course, a place for custom ink. Fireri specilaizes in American and Japanese designs, but also loves to create his own.

In the gallery, Frieri showcase his own paintings as well as those of local artists, he holds “paint and sip” parties, as well as monthly yoga. The studio itself has been in operation for a little over a year and a half. “My clients include soccer moms, college students, police officers, business men. You name it,” explains Frieri.

Generally, you tell him your idea and he draws it. He has rules. “No tattoos on the face, neck, or hands,” he says. He doesn’t feel that those are parts of your body that should be showcasing tattoos—let alone his work. He takes his art very seriously. “So many people have tattoos because it is a memorial to someone they loved, or it represents a powerful milestone in their lives.” Tattoos, for Frieri, have a deeper meaning and are not something to be done after an evening of heavy drinking.