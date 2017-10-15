Got Wings?

Wings Over Fairfield offers many heat levels––from "wimpy" to "red alert"

By Tracy Holleran

Nearly 20 years ago, two friends from the University of Massachusetts set out to create the best wing delivery kitchen in the country. Nearly thirty locations later, it’s also one of the biggest. Wings Over Fairfield opened in August, with proximity to both local colleges.

When it comes to the wings, it’s all about the kick. Choose heat levels from “wimpy” to “red alert,” or for the brave, the super hot “after burner.” For the uninitiated, there are also other sauce options including honey barbeque and teriyaki. St. Louis style ribs, chicken sandwiches, burgers, and sides like onion rings and waffle fries round out the menu.

“You order it, we make it. Not the other way around” is the chain’s tagline, so you can be sure everything is fresh. Order online or by phone and you’ll be licking your fingers in no time.

Wings Over Fairfield

2075 Black Rock Tpke

Fairfield, CT

203-334-9464