Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fine Art & Family Heirlooms

A Historic Greenfield Hill Farmhouse stands out

By Jess Grutkowski


The interior shelving is painted a darker gray to allow her eclectic collection of limited edition books, pottery, glassware and art take center stage.

Photos by Jane Beiles

There’s something special about returning to the town you grew up in to start your own family. Born and raised in Southport, Courtenay Cooper Sicre lived less than one year in Manhattan before stumbling upon her dream home—an historic farmhouse with modern touches, in the heart of the coveted Greenfield Hill section of town. 

It was 2004, during the height of the real estate bubble, when Sicre learned that a family friend’s home was coming on the market on the corner of Verna Hill and Hillside Roads, a familiar four-way stop on the edge of the Greenfield Hill Historic District. The area is known for its preserved open space, protected wetlands, award-winning schools, and charming landmark buildings, including the Greenfield Hill Church and Bronson Watermill. 

Tucked behind mature trees, the storybook gray farmhouse dates back to the 1700s, but was most recently renovated in 2000 by Boston architect Derek Bloom, son of the previous owners. In the 1950s, an addition was built to include two bedrooms upstairs, while later in the 1970s , local architect Roger Ferris designed another addition that included the living room and garage.

“The home was originally part of an old mill,” explains Sicre, pointing to the original wood beams lining the ceiling in the first floor bedroom. “Underneath, in the basement, is a wood burning fireplace and stove, possibly the living quarters for the family that once owned the mill.” 

Even though the home is the product of several individual renovations, it doesn’t feel piece meal. Rather, the original history and charm is preserved throughout the home’s open floor plan. The kitchen underwent a transformation when Bloom reclaimed lost ceiling height and opened it up to let in natural light that makes it feel like an atrium. 

Modern appliances, paired with brass hardware add some shine to the neutral palette, while white Carrara marble lines the countertops and back splash. Two modern cowhide stools pull up to the butcher block kitchen island that Sicre sealed herself. Other hints of sparkle are carefully placed throughout the home, from the copper sink in the wet bar, to the brass antique pendant in the foyer, which is papered in a soft green and metallic gold banana leaf pattern. 

“My design style could be described as eclectic,” says Sicre. “I love playing with a monochromatic color palette and layering in art, furniture, and other pieces I’ve collected over the years from friends and family.” 

Sicre has always loved interior design and is known for helping friends and family with ad hoc decorating projects. Her style plays on new traditional, with a heavy focus on the importance of color. 

For example, the dining room walls were painted Owl Gray by Benjamin Moore and the ceiling was finished in a lighter gray with a hint of lavender. It’s subtle, but plays off the antique plum glass pendant hanging in the room and pillows on the adjacent bench. Sicre also painted the inside of her white built-in shelves a dark gray to help spotlight the treasures there.

Everything in Sicre’s home has been carefully curated; many pieces hold a special back story. In her dining room, there’s a beautiful antique side table with brass hardware that she inherited from her family. Her dining table was actually the old farmhouse table that she and her brother Jamie ate at as children. The imperfections and etchings on the table from years of family dinners add to its appeal. 

Sicre has always been influenced by her passion for the fine arts. Her mother, Mellie Cooper, is a talented, professional artist whose work employs a range of techniques, including sculpture, printmaking, painting, and collage. Cooper’s work is on display throughout her daughter’s home, as well as at the Janis Aldrich Gallery in Nantucket, a place that holds special meaning for her family. As a child, her family would sail up to Nantucket every summer and live on their boat. Eventually, her parents purchased a fixer upper cottage on the island, where she and her family now stay every summer, making a new generation of memories.

The walls of the Sicre home are covered with art, many of which are botanical or nautical in nature. Of note, her collection includes three original drawings by Salvador Dali, a longtime family friend. Sicre explains that the drawings are especially interesting in that they represent his “happier” work. 

In the living room, neutral furniture pops against rich brown walls. The large scale canvas over the mantle and fresh white trim throughout brings the color palette full circle. Oversized windows let in natural light while french doors faceout to the stone 

patio. A large white birch tree shades the seating area and natural ferns line the brook below, offering a beautiful backdrop for morning coffee or entertaining.

“We’ve made so many wonderful memories here,” says Sicre, talking about her home, which is currently on the market. “Our family is expanding and it’s time to write the next chapter in our lives, but we won’t be far.”

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Aging With Grace

Three Senior Citizens Enriching Our Community

Art: Trompe L’Oeil

In addition to painting, Norm Siegel, explores 3D

Spooktacular Fun

Second Annual Halloween On the Green––Oct 29

Under the Sea

Mr. Crab has Cajun-style boils, shrimp sliders, Ahi tuna tacos, a raw bar––and both types of lobster rolls!

Got Wings?

Wings Over Fairfield offers many heat levels––from "wimpy" to "red alert"

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM11th Annual CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope

Join the 11th Annual CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road in Fairfield, Connecticut, Sunday, October 15, 2017. Walk or run to celebrate survivors, support...

Cost: $35-40 for Adults

Where:
Jennings Beach
880 South Benson Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: CancerCare
Telephone: 212-712-6165
Contact Name: Erica Lebensberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMWalk/Run for Abilis

Registration is open for the annual Walk/Run for Abilis that will be held at Greenwich Point Park (Tod's&nbs...

Cost: $35 for 5k run

Where:
Greenwich Point Park
Tod's Driftway
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Abilis
Telephone: 203-531-1880
Contact Name: Erica Klair
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 AMFairfield Harvest Market

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is  happy to announce that its annual fall “Harvest Market” will be held on the Old Town Hall Green, (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road) on...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Old Town Hall Green
611 Old Post Road
Corner of Old Post Rd & Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFamily Day: Home Front on the Front Lawn at Pequot Library

Bring the family to Pequot Library’s Great Lawn on Sunday, October 15 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. to discover what life was like on the home front during WWI with hands-on activities for all...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalk to End Lupus Now - CT Norwalk

Sunday, October 15th Calf Pasture Beach Calf Pasture Beach Road Norwalk, CT 06851 Check-in: 3:00 pm Walk Begins: 4:00 pm Route Length: 3 miles The Lupus Foundation of America's...

Cost: Free but registration is appreciated. $100 incentive level for t-shirt

Where:
Calf Pasture Beach
Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMThe Power of Song: Music on the Hill Festival Chorus Concert

Music on the Hill opens its fall concert season with the Festival Chorus performing "The Power of Song" with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. An uplifting...

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students, free.

Where:
Unitarian Church in Westport
10 Lyons Plains Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 9:00 AMSilverSource Autmn Breakfast

Click here to attend the 3rd Annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast when investors and innovators will explore how exciting advances in technology will improve our lives. Now more than ever,...

Cost: starting at $75

Where:
Crowne Plaza Stamford Hotel
2701 Summer St.
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-273-2218
Contact Name: Laura Roberts
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM1st Bridal Vendors Networking Event for 2017

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm,  Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will hold their first networking event for the Fairfield County bridal vendor community at Bespoke...

Cost: $10 in advance and $15 at the door

Where:
Bespoke Designs
5A Sconset Square
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203-864-5084
Contact Name: Gayle Szuchman

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMStar 99.9 Pinktober's Bosom Ball

Join all of your favorite Star personalities for Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Bosom Ball Friday, October 20 at The Westport...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Westport Inn
1595 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM20th Annual Art Show A Weeklong Celebration Of Art at Pequot Library

A weeklong celebration of art with programs for all ages and fine art for sale. Related Programming: Saturday, October 14 - Sunday, October 22: Green Art Show Sunday, October 15: Gallery Talk...

Cost: See details for each program

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMInnovation Day

Saturday, Oct. 21   Innovation Day, 1 – 5 p.m. Discover, Dabble, Do-It-Yourself at Wilton Library’s annual Innovation Day! Join us for a festival of making, creating and demonstrating....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags