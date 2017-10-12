Edit ModuleShow Tags
Finding Fur-ever Homes for Local Animals

Helping Bridgeport Animal Control with Just a Click




Did you know? Bridgeport Animal Control is the largest municipal animal shelter in the state of Connecticut. "We are a multi-functional division of the Bridgeport Police Department. We deal with many different animal situations, including animal cruelty investigations, resolving animal issues in regards to the risk of rabies and animal laws," explains Jennifer Wallace, BAC's chief animal control officer. The facility handles the adoption, placement, and redemption of over 1500 animals per year. They have new animals almost every day—all different types of breeds and ages. Please visit the shelter to view homeless animals who are in need of loving forever homes.

BAC has some terrific doggies and kitties available for adoption and the kennel is open:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m

Bridgeport Animal Control
​236 Evergreen Street
Bridgeport, CT 06606

Check out their Petfinder page

Like them on Facebook@BPTANIMALSHELTER and check out their daily posts with new adoptable pups and cats--from puppies and kittens to older, completely well-trained pets.

And don't forget about their Amazon Wish List

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Real Estate - On the Market

Pet-Obsessed

People in Fairfield love their cats, dogs, birds and rabbits!

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

