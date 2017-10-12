Fairfield Out & About - Nov/Dec

10.26 “Some women get everything. Some women get everything they deserve.” That’s the tag line for Milford-based author Lynne Constantine’s thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, published by Harper Collins. Being touted as the next Gone Girl meets Girl on the Train, this unputdownable book has a decidedly Fairfield County vibe to it. Lynne and her co-author and sister Valerie Constantine will be doing a reading and signing event on Oct 26 at the Fairfield University Bookstore @7PM. Copies are now on sale at Fairfield University Bookstore. livconstantine.com

10.28 Pequot’s Petsravaganza––Get Fido’s costume on and head down to Pequot Library’s pet parade at 2 PM on 10/28. March behind the Southport Volunteer Fire Truck. You actually don’t need a pet to participate—everyone is welcome in their best getups. Prizes for best pet and people cosutmes. pequotlibrary.org

10.28 & 10.29 AquaScarium Halloween Prowl––There's no trick about this treat as the The Maritime Aquarium transforms into the AquaScarium , with an admission discount for kids in costume, face painting, special activities and lots of safe (non-scary) family fun! 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. FREE admission for children in costume when accompanied by a paying adult.

Sea Turtle Nursery ––Also, The Maritime Aquarium will be nurturing a rescued baby loggerhead sea turtle through its first year of life in a raise-to- release program. “These young turtles are rescued, then raised for a year at loan institutions, such as The Maritime Aquarium, before being returned to North Carolina the following autumn for release into the Gulf Stream,” explains Dave Sigworth. Each hatchling could reach as much as 400 pounds one day. maritimeaquarium.org

11.3-11.4 Look What’s Popping Up––Get all your holiday shopping done before Thanksgiving. How good does that sound? Stop by The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League’s fourth annual Holiday Pop-Up Market , with everything from jewelry to stationery to scarves. Nov 3, 12 to 4 pm and Nov 4, 10 to 4 pm.

11.4 McKinley School is celebrating cultural diversity and heritage at its tenth annual World’s Fair on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10:30-2:30 PM. This year’s theme is famous locations.“There will be country tables and ethnic food offerings, awesome raffles, a fantastic main stage entertainment schedule featuring musicians, dancers, and more,” says organizer Sally Connelly.

11.5 Save It for Later––They sell out every show they play at FTC. Beloved ’80s band The English Beat is still going strong and bringing their ska-punk fusion to explosive, danceable life once again—this time to The Warehouse on Nov 5 @7 PM. fairfieldtheater.org

11.5 Veterans Day takes on a whole new meaning at the Fairfield Museum’s family-friendly event on Nov 10, From 11-2PM, learn about Stubby the World War I dog, and how “doughboys” got their name. Fairfield Museum will also be collecting items for American soldiers currently overseas. At ! PM, The CT State Police K9 Division will visit with state troopers and their K-9 partners.