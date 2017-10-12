Edit ModuleShow Tags
Baking Secret

SoNo Baking Company & Café is an artisanal bakery with the warmth of a neighborhood coffee house and eatery

By Bill Harris


Located on Water Street, a block and a half off the main drag in South Norwalk, the SoNo Baking Company & Café is a bit out of the way, but worth the drive. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America (and a favorite of Katonah’s own domestic diva, Martha Stewart, with whom he worked), owner John Barricelli is fulfilling his dreams by creating artisan breads, authentic French-style pastries, and mouth-watering cakes.

“It’s all about the butter,” he says of his scrumptious croissants. No Poppin’ Fresh shortcuts here. Baricelli arrives well before dawn each morning to mix, knead, then roll out dough that bakes up as some of the most authentically French baguettes and brioches this side of the Eiffel Tower. “I source the best ingredients, especially local fruits in season, organic eggs, and butter from a secret supplier upstate.”

The space has a bright open-concept layout and large picture windows facing into the kitchen. Crowd favorites from the weekend brunch menu include an assortment of artisanal breads, savory turnovers, fluffy frittatas, and fruit-laden French toast. Lunch offerings range from fresh salads and paninis to signature sandwiches and desserts.

SoNo Baking Company
101 Water St.,
Norwalk, CT
203-847-7666

sonobaking.com

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Today
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM6th Annual Run the Gauntlet Obstacle 5K

Join us for Connecticut’s only beach front obstacle race! The 6th Annual Run the Gauntlet 5k returns to Lighthouse Point Park on Sunday, October 22nd. The course will feature 15+...

Cost: $50 regular, $35 students

Where:
Lighthouse Point Park
2 Lighthouse Rd
New Haven, CT  06512
View map »


Sponsor: Denali
Telephone: (203) 481-5933
Contact Name: JB Sports
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMOpening Reception: Nature Morte at Pequot Library

The public is invited to celebrate the opening of artist Jarvis Wilcox's exhibition, Nature Morte, at Pequot Library. His paintings explore the subtle relations among objects portrayed and the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMEarth, Wind, Water, & Fire- A Daylong Nature Retreat

Join Redding neighbor and psychologist Ann Reeves in slowing down for a early fall’s day to deepen your awareness of the beauty and healing gifts of the natural world. We will explore each...

Cost: $100 per person

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMHalloween Pet Parade

March behind the Southport Volunteer fire truck in the town-wide Halloween Pet Parade from the Five Corners in Southport Village to Pequot Library’s Great Lawn. You and/or your pet can dress...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
