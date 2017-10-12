Are there any good psychic mediums in town?​

By Robin H. Phillips

Fairfield has a few psychic mediums, and some palm and tarot card readers, too. But often you need to hear about good experiences before forking over $150 to $250 on a private session. Lisa Rollieri of Angel Speaks has a large fan base, and she’s worth it, clients say.

Rollieri tried her hand at other types of work—like banking—but messages from spirits passed on intruded so much she found she really had to focus on mediumship. She does Angel Readings, and her fans say she changes their lives—for the better. Rollieri sought the guidance of another popular local psychic medium and life coach, Sage Osa, who operates a healing center in town where she holds sessions, classes, and even special groups for teens ( mypersonalwellness.com ). “I help people connect to their higher selves,” explains Osa.

She will also do phone readings and prides herself on “helping people shift their vibrations.” Neither woman worries about naysayers. “The people who I work with know my gifts and I love helping them,” says Rollieri. The connection between a kind of therapy and spiritual healing is important, explains Osa.