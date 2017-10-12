A Better Date Night

Renovated Bow Tie Cinema theaters offers recliner seating, cocktail bar, and delicious food all delivered to your seat

It’s time to say goodbye to Netflix and hello to ultimate comfort at the movies when you catch shows at the Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate Regent 8 and Ultimate Royale 6 in Norwalk.

Newly renovated theaters offer reserved recliner seating, a bar with craft cocktails (try the “BowTie”), and casual fare like pesto pizza and eggplant parmesan fries delivered to your seat.

For calorie watchers there are health bowl options including Monterrey risotto and southwest chipotle with fresh veggies and whole grains.

ULTIMATE REGENT 8

64 North Main St.

South Norwalk, CT

Showtimes and Information: (203) 899-7979

ULTIMATE ROYALE 6

542 Westport Ave. (Route 1)

Westport (Norwalk), CT

Showtimes and Information: (203) 846-8797