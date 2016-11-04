Pet-Centric
Fairfield Magazine readers share photos of their beloved pets
They’re our best friends, they love us unconditionally, and they are overjoyed when we walk through the door. We asked Fairfielders to submit a photo of their beloved pets and got a terrific response (see below.) We loved seeing all these furry faces staring back at us, and chose several to feature here.To see more great shots, join us on November 4, 2016 at the Fairfield Public Library for a special pet shower benefiting the Fairfield Animal Shelter. Click for more info
Add your comment: