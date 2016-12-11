A Tasty Day
Taste of Fairfield––the culinary event of the year
TownVibe and Fairfield Magazine organized the first Taste of Fairfield on October 9, at the Delamar Southport. Some 500 people attended therainy, tent-covered event behind the Artisan Restaurant. Otis and the Hurricanes and Mill River Band performed on the Atria Senior Living stage, supported by Star 99.9. Land Rover Milford shuttled guests to parking areas. Black Rock Galleries created a happening Fusion VIP Lounge. Other sponsors included Sacred Heart University, Balducci’s, and Yumi EcoSolutions, who provided the biodegrable plates and utensils. (Event photos below.)
Add your comment: