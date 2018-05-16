Walk the Walk

The Center for Family Justice annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event––April 28

By Robin Phillips

For the sixth year, The Center for Family Justice Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, Fairfield’s version of The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, will take place on April 28.

Debra A. Greenwood, president and CEO of The Center for Family Justice expects an upward trend in voices growing heard and claims acknowledged. “This year, we have all learned a bit more about just how prevalent sexual abuse, violence, and harassment is in our culture,” says Greenwood. “Now, more than ever, our walk serves the purpose of raising awareness and also supporting victims and survivors in the six local communities we serve, including Fairfield.”

This year’s walk will once again include contingents from public and private schools in Fairfield, as well as Fairfield and Sacred Heart Universities. “Having young men and women join us for this walk is inspiring,” Greenwood says of the growing diversity within the movement. “It is so important for them to be engaged in these conversations.”