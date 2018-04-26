Edit ModuleShow Tags
TownVibe Green Awards 2018




TownVibe organized the fifth annual Green Awards, recog­nizing businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are making a positive impact on the environment. The reception and ceremony took place March 22 at Hotel Zero Degrees in Danbury.

Photos included: Barbara Nuzzi and Andrew Nuzzi whose eponymous architecture firm supported Green Award winner Michael Murphy;

Madyn Byrnes and Matt Byrnes, head of Wooster School, which earned an Honorable Mention;

Oliver Koehler of Suntegra Solar Shingles, honoree Michael Murphy of Murphy Brothers Contracting, and Andrew Nuzzi;

BPC Green Builder principal and past Green Award winner Mike Trolle;

Green Award Winner Wilton Go Green executive director Daphne Dixon,  Wilton Go Green board members Patrice Gillespie, Eve Silverman, Dana Gips, Tina Duncan, and Libby Scaperotta;

Thrown Stone creative director Jonathan Winn and wife Amanda Curtin;

Erica Skeadas and Nick Skeadas from Curbside Compost, an honorable mention winner. 

Green Award winner Adam Lazar from Asarasi, Inc.;

Sierra Club chapter head and Green Award winner Martha Klein (center) with Mary Ann Fontaine, Jennine Lupo, Meryl Lancaster, and Heidi Parsons;

Green Award honorees Karen Silk, Carrie Rowe, and Diane Decker from the Washington Environmental Council.

 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Fairfield Out & About - May/June

Inner Artist

Places for adults to express themselves in the Fairfield area

Warmer, Safer, Drier

Fairfield Fixer-Uppers in West Virginia––Senior Pilgrim Fellowship

Art: Tropical Waters

Artist Katy Ferrarone is inspired by nature and the sea

Walk the Walk

The Center for Family Justice annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event––April 28

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

