Ready Fred

Fred 06825 has your food prepared and waiting

By Tracy Holleran

Mealtime just got a whole lot easier thanks to Fred 06825 , one of the most popular vendors at Taste of Fairfield WinterFest. This new grab-and-go shop offers meals, soups, salads, sandwiches, and pastries all made in-house. “We are a chef-driven business,” explains owner Fred Kaskowitz, a CIA trained chef with 20 years in the restaurant business.

Many dishes are gluten-free, vegan, or Whole 30 compliant. Mom and Dad can opt for a chickpea salad with peppers, while the kids can dig into homemade mac and cheese or baked chicken tenders. Order online from work, stop at the shop on your way home, and a concierge will bring food to your car.

Fred 06825

2439 Black Rock Tpke

Fairfield, CT

fredsfoodct.com

$$ Moderate