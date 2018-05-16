Prost!

Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall is basically the food and fun of Oktoberfest all year long

By Tracy Holleran

When Stephen Lewandowski first stepped foot into downtown Bridgeport’s historic People’s Bank building, he had a vision: a vibrant German beer garden where families could come to relax and socialize. As the chef-owner of the popular Harlan Social in Stamford and Harlan Publick in SoNo, he knew he found the location for his next venture, Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall .

“I want to give people an experience, something different,” he explains. “I knew we could do a lot with this, and wanted it to be a social-driven gathering space.” The soaring 40-foot ceilings, huge windows, and massive light fixtures surround long, communal tables reminiscent of Oktoberfest. One wall boasts a long bar serving “haus bier.”

There is also a selection of wines or cocktails like the Harlan Haus Fashioned. Both the tables and menu encourage sharing. Huge Bavarian pretzels, a large selection of sausages from the walk-up “Wurst Bar,” and even a nod to Lewandowski’s Polish background are just the beginning. Snacks, salads, burgers, and entrées like sauerbraten round out the menu.

Big screen televisions play sporting events, and a game room with foosball, shuffleboard, and board games you can bring to your table make it fun for the whole family. With a comedy club opening next door, Harlan Haus makes for a fun night.

Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall

155 State St,

Bridgeport, CT

203-690-1670,

harlanhaus.com

$$ Moderate