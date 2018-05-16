Prost!
Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall is basically the food and fun of Oktoberfest all year long
When Stephen Lewandowski first stepped foot into downtown Bridgeport’s historic People’s Bank building, he had a vision: a vibrant German beer garden where families could come to relax and socialize. As the chef-owner of the popular Harlan Social in Stamford and Harlan Publick in SoNo, he knew he found the location for his next venture, Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall.
“I want to give people an experience, something different,” he explains. “I knew we could do a lot with this, and wanted it to be a social-driven gathering space.” The soaring 40-foot ceilings, huge windows, and massive light fixtures surround long, communal tables reminiscent of Oktoberfest. One wall boasts a long bar serving “haus bier.”
There is also a selection of wines or cocktails like the Harlan Haus Fashioned. Both the tables and menu encourage sharing. Huge Bavarian pretzels, a large selection of sausages from the walk-up “Wurst Bar,” and even a nod to Lewandowski’s Polish background are just the beginning. Snacks, salads, burgers, and entrées like sauerbraten round out the menu.
Big screen televisions play sporting events, and a game room with foosball, shuffleboard, and board games you can bring to your table make it fun for the whole family. With a comedy club opening next door, Harlan Haus makes for a fun night.
Harlan Haus Bier & Wurst Hall
155 State St,
Bridgeport, CT
203-690-1670,
harlanhaus.com
$$ Moderate
