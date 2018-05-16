Make Your Own Veggie Garden

Five tips from the pros

By Susan Maurer & Stopa Landscaping

›› Location

Choose an open, level area in full sun, with no root competition from large trees. The area should be well drained and there should be easy access to water.

›› Raised Beds

When ground soil is not ideal, raised beds are an aesthetically pleasing option. Choose cedar wood for a great, long lasting and safe option. Do not use pressure treated wood.

›› Soil

Avoid cheap bulk soils which are not ideal or safe for vegetable beds. They may have been grinded up man-made debris, and are not blended to grow food and drain properly.

›› Fencing and Netting

Barriers are imperative if you don’t want to share your food with the wildlife. Deer fencing is necessary in most areas, as is a second partially buried layer of rabbit fencing to help with diggers. Netting will keep birds out of your fruiting shrubs.

›› Plant

Do it after the last frost. Use annuals like marigolds, nasturtiums, petunias, and zinnias to attract pollinators, repel bad insects, and ward off diseases.