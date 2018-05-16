Inner Artist

Places for adults to express themselves in the Fairfield area

By Jess Grutkowski

Arts and crafts aren’t just for kids anymore. Local studios and other venues let adults get in on the fun.

Splatterbox

On select Thursdays you can drop in solo, with your favorite people, or book a private party. Not only can you dabble with watercolor and acrylic, but the owners can help you with 3D crafting, wood plaques, and other mediums.

The Studio

The Studio offers instructional classes for children and adults, you can also book your own BYOB art night for you and nine friends.

Painting With A Twist

With themes like Lake Sunset, Country Bouquet and Milky Way Swim, you may have a hard time picking just one class.