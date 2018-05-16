Inner Artist
Places for adults to express themselves in the Fairfield area
Arts and crafts aren’t just for kids anymore. Local studios and other venues let adults get in on the fun.
Splatterbox
On select Thursdays you can drop in solo, with your favorite people, or book a private party. Not only can you dabble with watercolor and acrylic, but the owners can help you with 3D crafting, wood plaques, and other mediums.
The Studio
The Studio offers instructional classes for children and adults, you can also book your own BYOB art night for you and nine friends.
Painting With A Twist
With themes like Lake Sunset, Country Bouquet and Milky Way Swim, you may have a hard time picking just one class.
Three Roses Studio
Artist Frankie Frieri runs this gallery in the Brick Walk which also happens to be Fairfield’s only tattoo studio. The last Friday of every month Frieri holds Paint and Sip parties 6:30-8:30 PM and guides participants through creating works of art, often in oil.
