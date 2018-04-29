Glam It Up!

Look great and help animals––May 4

Want a professional new headshot or just a great pic for Facebook? Well, first you need expert hair and makeup. Alchemy, The Salon owner Imogene Wilson and stylist Kristina Ivezaj have teamed up with photographer Connie Cusick and makeup artist Kate Feeney of Flawless Faces, LLC to provide a fun beauty event on Friday, May 4, from 1 pm to 5 pm at 1851 Post Road, second floor.

The event benefits BARC-CT, an animal advocacy and rescue organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes unwanted dogs in Connecticut.

alchemythesalon.com