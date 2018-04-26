Fairfield Out & About - May/June

April - Aug Garden Fanatics – The Garden Conservancy’s 2018 Open Days offers attendees the opportunity to visit hundreds of private gardens across Fairfield county and beyond, and to participate in a wealth of special programs featuring garden experts in a wide range of fields. Tours are held rain or shine and all our self-guided. Complete details are published in Open Days Directory. gardenconservancy.org .

5.5 It’s Mint Julep Time – May 5 Celebrate the 144th Kentucky Derby at Southport’s Pequot Library with its annual day of big hats and big fun at the Derby Day tailgating party on May 5 from 4 to 7 PM. A special after party keeps things hopping with a DJ and dancing from 7 to 9 PM. Visit pequotlibrary.org to get tickets. Buy before 4/27 for a special price.

5.5 – Shearwater Coffee Bar in the Brick Walk and The Winged Tree are hosting a free fun event—“Making Memories With Mom” on May 5 from 1 to 5 PM. Photographer Lisa Garcia will do mini photo sessions, gourmet Belgian chocolatier Be Chocolat will have decadent treats, and Woofgang & Co will have a PUP-UP Shop selling its dog products. Dogs are welcome. The first 50 moms receive flowers from Rudy’s Flower and Gift Shop. Check out The Winged Tree Facebook page for more details.

5.12 PopShop – In its fifth year, PopShop Market will spill into The Warehouse at Fairfield Theater Company one month early on May12 from 10 AM - 4 PM, offering a good spot to find a gift for Mother’s Day. Expect tried-and-true local favorites the Two Oh Three and stationery expert Bespoke Designs. “There are so many amazing local, small businesses in Fairfield County, many of which don’t have a traditional store front,” says co-founders Ashley Kane Daley and Andrea Espach.

5.18 – Your mission if you accept it: run around, solve mysteries, train with obstacle courses, and become a super spy at the Fairfield Museum’s upcoming family “spy” party. In conjunction with its exhibition “Revolutionary Spies” on George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring that operated during the Revolutionary War, the event is fun for all ages, from 5:30-7:30 PM. fairfieldhistory.org

5.19 Fee-ga-RO // Whether or not you are a fan of Mozart’s famous opera, The Marriage of Figaro, you won’t want to miss this Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s intimate, close-up production, stage-directed by Chris Mirto, who brought Carmen and La Bohème to life in NSO’s seasons past. norwalksymphony.org