Dream Houses

Celebrating the architecture of Mark Finlay

Southport architect and design visionary Mark Finlay has created a stunning coffee-table book, Country Houses: The Architecture of Mark P. Finlay, from Images Publishing, release date: May 15.

This beautiful monograph invites readers into Finlay’s artistic world, unveiling how his keen insights lead to creation of the most personal and memorable of spaces: a home.

His best works are featured, from Connecticut to New Hampshire to South Carolina, all of which push creative boundaries.