Art: Tropical Waters

Artist Katy Ferrarone is inspired by nature and the sea

A scuba diving trip exploring the coral reef and looking up at the sky from the Malaysian waters inspired artist Katy Ferrarone to create Deep Sea, above, a pen-and-ink drawing on paper.

“Making art for me is simply a gift. It is an outlet for emotions, a way to express beauty, a way to meditate, a place of peace and a joy creator,” explains Ferrarone.