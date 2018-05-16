Art: Tropical Waters
Artist Katy Ferrarone is inspired by nature and the sea
A scuba diving trip exploring the coral reef and looking up at the sky from the Malaysian waters inspired artist Katy Ferrarone to create Deep Sea, above, a pen-and-ink drawing on paper.
“Making art for me is simply a gift. It is an outlet for emotions, a way to express beauty, a way to meditate, a place of peace and a joy creator,” explains Ferrarone.
Her upcoming solo exhibition Ground Work: Katy Ferrarone, curated by Danielle Ogden, opens at Southport Galleries with a reception on April 27 and is on exhibit until June 6.
Add your comment: