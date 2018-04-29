Are there any places that offer in-home beauty services?

By Lily Phillips

Stylist Amber Papastavros creating beautiful curls

With prom and wedding season just around the corner, beauty professionials are often at their busiest. Not a lot of Fairfield-area stylists make house calls, but Lachers Reese, who owns Lachers: Hair By Demand in Black Rock does, and she loves it. “I am happy to bring services to you,” says Reese. “We also like to do prom parties. We do all styling including braids, curls, updos, extension, clip-ins, and more.”

Reese—who used to do hair for various TV personalities— says her blowouts are quick, usually 45 minutes tops. For expert makeup services which lean toward a fresh, natural look, Kate Feeney of Flawless Faces (flawlessfacesllc.info) will come wherever you need her. Her fans say that she’s both talented and affordable. “I have a completely mobile make-up kit and am happy to travel to you,” says Feeney.