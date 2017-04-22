What’s the scoop on the new Penfield Pavilion?

After almost five years, the Penfield Pavilion reopened its doors in March. The beloved town structure that offers panoramic views of the Long Island Sound was restored in 2011, only to be destroyed in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy.

Fairfielders should expect to see a faithful reconstruction of the previous pavilion. However, the revitalized structure has one prominent new feature—it is essentially stormproof. Says First Selectman Mike Tetreau: “The town and building committee did a phenomenal job in what was a relatively complex operation.” They brought in engineers who specialize in building in coastal areas. The FEMA-approved building is raised up three feet higher, with concrete pilings that are embedded 30 feet into the sand. Says Tetreau: “This pavilion project was very definitely a big priority for the town—it had tremendous visibility. Some of the most common phone calls and emails I received from residents were: ‘When is the pavilion going to be done?’”

“I’m very excited to have it back,” says Tetreau. “One of the things I’ve always valued about the pavilion is the fact that it has a large, covered deck area, which means our seniors can get to the beach and have a place in shade to enjoy. I also like the new access ramps. Our residents with disabilities can still get up to have a great view of the water and the beach.” —Kerry McManus