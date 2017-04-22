Wakeman Great Futures Benefit

“Great futures start here.” It is not only the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club motto, but the motivation behind the auction, held at The Warehouse at the Fairfield Theatre Company. The event, sponsored by EMCOR, drew nearly 400 guests, who bid on exotic getaways, hot tickets, and other fabulous items, and raised a record-breaking $180,000.

Photos below: Auction co-chair Tracy Holleran, Shannon Carr, and Maureen Hand.

Wakeman alumnus and speaker Phil Morris, with parents Mary Beth and Philip Morris.

Auction guests Elizabeth and Michael Stern, planning committee members Danielle Rothe and Jennifer Harding.

Photos by Cathy Boatwright