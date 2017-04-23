Edit ModuleShow Tags
Townvibe Green Awards 2017




TownVibe held the fourth annual Green Awards at the spectacular Hotel Zero Degrees in Danbury, with food by Terra Ristorante. Some 150 attended the reception and ceremony honoring Heineken USA, Aspetuck Land Trust, and Clean Energy Task Force head Scott Thompson.

Photos by Kristen Jensen. Photos below are: Eversource’s Jose Colon and Justin Bevis with Boehringer Ingelheim’s David Ambrose;

the Grace Farms team: Pamela Ruggio, Lisa Lynne Kirkpatrick, Mark Fowler, Adam Thatcher, and Ashley Kenney;

honorable mention winners Mary Hogue and Planet Fuel’s Amy Barnouw, past winners Daphne Dixon and Dan Delventhal, Scott Thompson, and Ron Blumenfeld;

Carol Johnson Green and Herman Green from Benman Industries; 

Aspetuck Land Trust’s Celia Cambell-Mohn, Nancy Moon, executive director David Brant, Alice Cooney, and Donald Hyman.

Curbside Compost founders Erika Skeadas and Nick Skeadas,

Colleen Codere and Krista Farrell from Ethan Allen Hotel,

and Annette Robertson and Julie Paltauf from the Ridgefield Playhouse for Movies and Performing Arts.   

There was strong Bedford-area representation. Heineken USA’s Daniella DiMartino and Christina Rae,

Bedford’s Sweet Earth Company founder Xenia D’Ambrosi (honorable mention winner) and Adrian D’Ambrosi,

and Bedford 2020’s Ellen Calves. 

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

