Royal Treatment
Specials for Mother’s Day
For the mom who craves a little pampering, our friends at Southport’s Delamar Hotel and Artisan Restaurant have a terrific Mother’s Day Package for stays during May. Starting off, mom will find bubby and flowers in her deluxe room. Next, she can have a massage in the Delamar Spa. delamar.com
And for those wanting a little more on May 14, Artisan will feature its annual Mother’s Day Brunch—a prix-fixe menu with seasonally inspired, farm to table creations from Chef Frederic Kieffer. artisansouthport.com
275 Old Post Road,
Southport, CT
203.307.4222
