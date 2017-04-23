Royal Treatment

Specials for Mother’s Day

For the mom who craves a little pampering, our friends at Southport’s Delamar Hotel and Artisan Restaurant have a terrific Mother’s Day Package for stays during May. Starting off, mom will find bubby and flowers in her deluxe room. Next, she can have a massage in the Delamar Spa. delamar.com

And for those wanting a little more on May 14, Artisan will feature its annual Mother’s Day Brunch—a prix-fixe menu with seasonally inspired, farm to table creations from Chef Frederic Kieffer. ​ artisansouthport.com

275 Old Post Road,

Southport, CT

203.307.4222