Peruvian Chile

El Rocoto serves authentic Peruvian fare in a causal atmosphere

By Tracy Holleran

Tucked into the building next to Mo’s Wine & Spirits, you’ll find Fairfield’s newest, and only, Peruvian restaurant. Owner Giancarlo Sumiano has over 15 years of experience under his belt at esteemed restaurants like L’Escale and The Schoolhouse. Three years ago, he and his father teamed up to bring their native cuisine to Stamford, and last fall, opened the second El Rocoto in Fairfield.

Named for a popular chile pepper, the eatery serves authentic Peruvian fare in a casual atmosphere. “As curry is to India, peppers are to Peru,” explains Sumiano. With veteran chef, Lucia Benitez, at the helm, El Rocoto turns out popular, flavorful dishes like Anticucho (beef stew), Yucca a al Huanciana (crispy fried yucca in a feta-pepper sauce), and ceviche served with Peruvian corn.