Mediterranean Diet

Zazi Mediterranean Grill is Mediterranean cuisine made to order

After living all over the world, Moe Karanouh came to this country to study engineering, but his true passion has always been food. “I really just wanted to make enough money as an engineer so I could someday open a restaurant,” he explains.

After a project engineering stint in Dubai, Moe and wife Zazi settled in Connecticut and decided it was time to turn dreams into a reality. Zazi Mediterranean Grill opened in September 2016 and offers Mediterranean cuisine, with a Mideast bent.

“The menu is built on items that everyone knows,” says Karanouh, “with a Chipotle-style concept of ordering.” Diners build their own customized meal, choosing from a homemade pita or wrap, salad, or plate. Next, select a protein from favorites like chicken kabobs, steak shawarma, falafel, or lamb kafta. Add flavor with sauce options like garlic aioli and spicy tahini, and lastly, choose sides like hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, or tomato/cucumber salad to add color and texture.

What makes Zazi different is that every single item is made fresh daily, in-house, and completely from scratch.

2075 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT