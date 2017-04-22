It’s So Sweet

Sweet treats in the Fairfield area

By Tracy Holleran

How about some creamy sweetness for mom (and the whole family) this Mother’s Day? For authentic, New York-style cheesecake, there’s Poppy’s Cheesecake in town. The richly flavored confections are baked in Bridgeport by siblings Katie and Alex Ginis using a nearly 40-year-old recipe perfected by their grandfather “Poppy.” Surrounded by a buttery graham cracker crust, the cakes come in a variety of sizes and flavors including classic, chocolate, and seasonal flavors like key lime, pumpkin, and salted caramel. Find the cakes at Spic & Span Market in Southport, or at local restaurants and clubs including Quattro Pazzi and Brooklawn Country Club. poppyscheesecake.com

If cookies are more her style, CT Cookie Company has options. Opened in November 2016 by Andrea Greene, the bakery offers half a dozen “staple” cookies, including chocolate chip and coconut macaroons. Greene’s secret ingredient is her high quality vanilla extract, which she imports from her grandmother’s hometown in Indiana. “We’re all about classic, homemade treats. Not too sweet and you can taste the ingredients—butter, sugar, and of course, the vanilla,” she explains. Grab a bag of “Quick Fix” brittle. We bet it won’t make it home with you!

CT Cookie Company

2385 Black Rock Turnpike,

Fairfield, CT

203-549-8000,

ctcoco.com

$$ Moderate