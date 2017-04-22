Edit ModuleShow Tags
I Do, With Style

The latest trends in weddings

By Geoffrey Morris


Photo by Lillie Fortino Photography

Maggie Lord is founder of the popular websites Rustic Wedding ChicRustic Wedding Guide, and Rustic Baby Chic and the author of five books. Lord is a sought-after wedding and lifestyle expert who often appears on TV, radio, and podcasts sharing her insights on everything from wedding trends to baby-nursery décor to business advice. We spoke with her about the latest raves in weddings. 

Is uber formal out—with styled tables, lavish gowns, and tuxedos?
Quite the contrary. The classic, black-tie wedding is in style now more than ever. The only change is that couples are choosing to mix that formal, traditional style with an individual, expressive look. For example, it has become common to pair a lavish gown and tuxedo with a location such as a barn, vineyard, or private estate. 

Are white dresses still in for the bride?
Yes, yes, and double-triple yes! However, nowadays brides are often opting to add embellishments—pops of color, like green or pink high heels—or going with a metallic beading. Today’s wedding-dress designers are creating dresses that speak to this current generation of brides by combining a classically styled look with a bit more personality. 

Funky and off-beat seems to be the new trend. What inspired that?
To me, it’s all about couples wanting their wedding to be an accurate reflection of who they are and how they choose to live. Let’s also not forget the role that social media plays in wedding planning as new trends and ideas are bounced around the furthest and most creative corners of cyberspace. With resources such as Pinterest and Instagram, and wedding blogs like RusticWeddingChic.com, couples have an opportunity to discover what other innovative things are happening in the wedding world.

Are weddings becoming kid-friendly?
Yes! Truthfully, couples are now finding it much easier to integrate kids at their big event thanks to the proliferation of various forms of entertainment like photo booths and lawn games. As a mom of two boys—and another on the way this summer—I fully understand why couples decide to go with a kid-free event.

How is food playing a role in today's weddings?
Foodie culture has not only transformed the mainstream menu but also totally reimagined what wedding food can look and taste like. The proliferation of the food truck has also played a significant role in the evolution of a wedding menu from cocktails all the way down to desserts. Fewer and fewer couples are opting to be characterized by an overdone filet mignon and that, in my gastronomical opinion, is a sign of real progress.

What are the best places for rustic in this area—barns, fields, etc.? 
About three years ago I created RusticWeddingGuide.com to showcase a complete list of vendors and venues perfect for a rustic wedding. Surprising to some, this area has some really amazing rustic and country-style wedding venues. Some of my favorite local venues are Candlelight Farm in New Milford, The Hickories Farm in Ridgefield, and Saltwater Farm Vineyard in Stonington. South Farms in Morris. The old Le Chateau in South Salem will be a venue. In the Berkshires, there's Hancock Shaker Village.

Are couples ever split and want a fancy/rustic wedding?
Today couples don't really have to decide one way or the other when it comes to a wedding theme. I have seen many weddings that are held at traditional, formal venues that are then teamed up with vintage, country, modern, or rustic themes. I am sure many couples find themselves inundated with design options but blending styles is a popular theme for real weddings.

Do rustic weddings tend to cost more than traditional?
Weddings come in many different shapes and sizes and to be clear, I have always felt that a couple can have their dream wedding on just about any budget. Couples might think that less traditional venues—farms, barns, parks, etc.—have a higher cost than, say, a hotel or event space but this is simply not the case. Many rustic or country venue options end up costing much less than more traditional wedding spaces thanks to a barebones approach that allows for couples to choose their own décor and food. 

