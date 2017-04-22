How can I prepare a great garden this year?

By Robin H. Phillips

“Last summer we had a serious drought,” says Dianna Cutler of Sasco Farms Landscaping in Southport. “So this year I am thinking of ‘smart water’ and more energy-saving plans for my clients. For starters, add succulents and plants that require low water. “There is now excellent smart technology for the outdoors. Digital irrigation systems that monitor the water and adjust for you, along with smart outdoor bulbs and LED lights.”

For improving the aesthetic look of your garden, Cutler suggests adding water or fire features to your back patio. Water moves and ripples and reflects the sun. The sound of moving water is always soothing. “No garden is too small for water,” she says. “You don’t need to install a pond or elaborate fountains—any water-tight vessel can turn your garden into a pretty water one.”

Some options to look at include stone or wrought iron birdbaths, basins, urns, glazed pots, and stone troughs. “Firepits or chic lanterns with candles or battery-powered lights inside also add interest along with physical warmth. Depending on your budget, they can be purchased inexpensively or can be professionally installed. “A warm glow and sparkle enhance the garden in night-time,” says Cutler.

Lighting under trees and around borders is also important to jazz up your space. “These little details make a difference.” What else is Cutler seeing to beautify gardens this year?

“Along with loving those oversized lanterns, we are helping people change out their old tired furniture cushions for new ones, adding in colorful patterns and bold colors, along with funky throw pillows.”