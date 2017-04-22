Tips to Beautify the Garden
Five Easy Ways to Beautify the Garden
Rocks
Design a gravel garden with low water plantings, creating an area with impact. This was typical in French formal gardens or a “Bosquet.” Lavender, thyme, and salvia all thrive in these environments.
Succulents
A large oversized pot filled with succulents or a group of several is a must have in every well-appointed patio. Mother Nature will take care of the water all summer.
Plant Native
Your best success will be plants that thrive in CT. Ostrich Ferns for instance, begin as a fiddlehead and are edible. They look dramatic from the time they grow.
Wreaths
Yes, in spring and summer! Big hula hoop-sized ones, on the patio wall, front door, and porch. Check Pinterest for great do-it-yourself ideas.
Aqua
Recirculating water fountains small or large are becoming a huge trend. They use little water while adding a serene sound to your outdoors.—Dianna Cutler, Sasco Farms Landscape Design, sascofarms.com
