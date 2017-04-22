Tips to Beautify the Garden

Five Easy Ways to Beautify the Garden

Rocks

Design a gravel garden with low water plantings, creating an area with impact. This was typical in French formal gardens or a “Bosquet.” Lavender, thyme, and salvia all thrive in these environments.

Succulents

A large oversized pot filled with succulents or a group of several is a must have in every well-appointed patio. Mother Nature will take care of the water all summer.

Plant Native

Your best success will be plants that thrive in CT. Ostrich Ferns for instance, begin as a fiddlehead and are edible. They look dramatic from the time they grow.

Wreaths

Yes, in spring and summer! Big hula hoop-sized ones, on the patio wall, front door, and porch. Check Pinterest for great do-it-yourself ideas.