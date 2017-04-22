Fairfield Out & About - May & June

4.29–5.21 Before Hamilton there was In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi-Tony Award–winning musical about a vibrant community in NY’s Washington Heights neighborhood. At the Downtown Cabaret Theater from April 29 – May 21. dtcab.com

5.5 Cinderella (the actress playing her in the Downtown Cabaret Theater’s performance) will be at the Fairfield University Bookstore May 5 @ 4:30 pm. Kids may take a picture, and there will be a story time. Everyone will receive ten percent off tickets to the DCT’s Cinderella show through May 21. Special times.

5.12–5.14 Blossoms Abound Make Mother’s Day weekend a joy for the whole family with a visit to the 82nd annual Greenfield Hill Church Dogwood Festival, May 12-14. This year there will musical performances, as well as terrific shopping: plants, crafts, and more, as well as the famous food tent. greenfieldhillchurch.com

5.13 Who doesn’t need a good laugh? Well, Christian Finnegan, the creator of “Black & White,” a new comedy show on A&E, brings a lot of them toFairfield on May 17 @ 7 pm to StageOne. He is perhaps best known as one of the original panelists on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” and as Chad, the outcast roommate in Dave Chappelle’s Show’s infamous “Mad Real World” sketch. fairfieldtheater.org

5.20 The second annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival launches May 19 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The Buddy System by Wilton filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris (and editor of our sister pub, Wilton Magazine), screens on May 20 @ 11 am and will be followed by a Q&A session. riff.website

6.3 What could be more fun than enjoying wine, beer, and diverse food in the company of monkeys? You will get all that and more (animals) at the June 3 Wild Wine, Beer & Food Safari at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. The zoo grounds will be transformed into a food fest featuring fare from area restaurants and tastings of over 100 wines and 60 beers. Evening festivities include live entertainment, silent auction, and raffle. VIP tickets, at $100, entitle guests to an exclusive “Behind the Scenes” with the animals from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. beardsleyzoo.org

6.5–7.6 This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 5 - July 6) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

6.6 To help kids to better understand the play before they see it, Pequot Library hosts an hour-long fun and interactive performance by the Apprentice Company on Pequot’s great lawn. The program is suitable for children grade school through middle school. pequotlibrary.org