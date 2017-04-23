Cool Camps

Fun things to do in the area

No need to ship your little one out of town to camp, Fairfield has some cool ones.

We love Fairfield Museum and History Center’s “History By Hand” where creative types view historical crafts and then learn how to sew and embellish—creating pillows, stuffed animals, bags, and more. They also have "Ogden House Colonial Life Camp," "Art Around the World," "Outdoor Art Adventures" and "Storybook Cottage" camp programs as well. fairfieldhistory.org.