Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Common Ground

Revitilizating the Town Green

By Jennifer Hinkle


Each year at the town Memorial Day picnic, classic cars and folks in period garb gather at the Victorial Cottage.

In Fairfield, what’s new is old. Thanks to the development of the “Museum Commons” on the historic town green, residents and visitors can experience additional chapters in the town’s rich past in the form of three recently restored buildings—Sun Tavern, the Victorian Cottage, and the Victorian Barn. Flanked by the Fairfield Museum and History Center, the Old Academy Schoolhouse, and both branches of Town Hall, these antique properties have been painstakingly renovated, requiring equal amounts of private funding and research. 

What makes this historical village different from other re-creations such as Mystic Seaport and Sturbridge Village? “These buildings will not be frozen in time, but instead, used as interactive classroom and cultural space that will continue to evolve,” explains Fairfield Museum and History Center executive director Michael Jehle. 

For example, Sun Tavern, famous for hosting the likes of George Washington and Abigail Adams, will provide interactive displays, featuring period newspapers, bar games, tableware, and travelers’ belongings in the tavern and chamber rooms. In the adjacent “Seeking Justice” exhibit, guests can re-enact famous legal cases (including witch trials and adultery) using vintage costumes and scripts. An archeological display will round out the offerings, revealing artifacts excavated from surrounding subterranean layers. 

Across the green sits the green and pink-painted Victorian Cottage and Barn which focus on civic participation. The Cottage’s cleverly designed activity centers, funded in large part by Fairfield Rotary, will engage children during field trips, camps, and family outings. “We’re encouraging kids to see the threads of their community come together, and learn what it means to be an active member of their town,” shares Laurie Lamarre, Curator of Exhibitions at the Fairfield Museum and History Center. The “Be Water Wise” conservation station, the “Construction Zone” with replicas of town buildings, and the “Community Tree” with leaves visitors can personalize are just a few attractions. 

Next door is the Barn, a tactile lesson in the town’s agricultural past and present, demonstrating the regional food cycle from seed to table, alongside a rotation of reproduction farm tools and vehicles. 

On June 3, “Gala on the Green” marks the grand opening of the Museum Commons with a five-star farm-to-table dinner catered by Chef Tim LaBant of The Schoolhouse at Cannondale. “We are thrilled to be working with a chef of Tim’s caliber who not only showcases the best regional ingredients but also has the training and skill set to offer unique ideas and food experiences to our event,” shares event co-chair Denise Stone. 

“Our decision to highlight local resources is more than just a nod to a dining trend—it connects directly with the museum’s focus on sustainability and the changing environment, as seen in the recent “Rising Tides” exhibit,” notes event co-chair and FMHC board member Gay Tice. While providing food for thought, the gala will also raise essential funds for future educational programming.

 “The expansion of the Museum Commons will draw visitors to both curated exhibits and the open-air cultural space,” remarks director of Fairfield’s community and economic development Mark Barnhart. “The town, the museum, and local merchants will all benefit from an increased level of civic engagement.” In fact, Unquowa Repertory Theater will perform throughout this summer with other local groups lining up quickly to book performances and events.

This newly invigorated town center provides a unique lens to view Fairfield and the region’s history, while introducing a meaningful outdoor venue for the arts that will continue to educate and entertain future generations.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Wakeman Great Futures Benefit

Ten Minutes with Mary-Alice Moore

Publisher at Highlights Magazine

Pretty in Pink

A fairytale Southport house & garden enchants all ages

An Animated Life

Fairfield’s real life Anastasia

Art: A Delicate Balance

Local artist Mercedes Arensberg's visual imagery expresses the dichotomy of life

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard

Tuesday, April 18 Wilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Wilton residents are creating a 'pollinator pathway'...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMDay Art Trip with Pequot Library

Experience the elegance and extravagance of the Gilded Age on guided tours of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American Wing and the Museum of the City of New York’s special exhibition...

Cost: $150 per person

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMWellness Wednesdays: Natural Strategies for Anti-Aging at Pequot Library

Combat the aging process naturally with information from Naturopathic Physicians Dr. Mara Davidson and Dr. Andrew Cummins, as they teach ways to slow and treat the progression. Learn how the body...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMFund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her...

Cost: $275

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls
Telephone: 203-750-3200
Contact Name: Alex Quesada
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Chromatic” Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery

Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery this spring. The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Westport Maker Faire

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth. Maker Faire Westport is part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new! As a celebration of the Maker Movement,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Jesup Green and Westport Library
20 Jesup Road
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMSacred Story: Lakota Storytelling and Dance at Pequot Library

Gather round as Sage Fast Dog from the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota tells the Lakota Creation Story and teaches traditional dance steps at Pequot Library. Co-presenting the event is...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 1:30 PMREVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the last 60...

Cost: 0

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags