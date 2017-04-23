Come On In
Tour five extraordinary homes across Fairfield, Southport, and Westport––May 12.
Five extraordinary homes across Fairfield, Southport, and Westport will be on view for the annual Near & Far Aid Designer House Tour on May 12.
The homes feature unique architectural appeal and fresh design perspective, with recently reimagined interiors from top local designers.
A pre-tour breakfast kicks off the day featuring award-winning design duo Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller of Carrier and Company Interiors. T
he team’s client roster includes Jessica Chastain, Anna Wintour, and Annie Leibowitz. A traditional afternoon English tea will take place in a surprise home. nearandfaraid.org
