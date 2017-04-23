Come On In

Tour five extraordinary homes across Fairfield, Southport, and Westport––May 12.

By Jess Grutkowski

Five extraordinary homes across Fairfield, Southport, and Westport will be on view for the annual Near & Far Aid Designer House Tour on May 12.

The homes feature unique architectural appeal and fresh design perspective, with recently reimagined interiors from top local designers.

A pre-tour breakfast kicks off the day featuring award-winning design duo Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller of Carrier and Company Interiors. T