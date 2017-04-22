Celebrating the Green

The Fairfield Museum’s newly opened Museum Commons will be the backdrop for Gala on the Green––June 3

By Robin H. Phillips

Spearheading the revitalization of the Town Green, and helping to transform it into a campus called “The Museum Commons,” the Fairfield Museum and History Center has been very busy this year. Our vibrant cultural institution is marking its tenth anniversary this year with a special al fresco evening soiree.

On June 3, from 7 pm to 11 pm, the museum’s newly opened Museum Commons will be the backdrop for Gala on the Green. Guests will have the chance to explore engaging new exhibits in the Sun Tavern, Victorian Cottage, and Barn while sipping specialty cocktails courtesy of local distiller Asylum Distillery.

The main event–under a big white tent with a clear roof to view the night sky—is the farm-to-table dinner prepared by Chef Tim LaBant of the Schoolhouse at Cannondale, with special guest, James Beard Foundation Award-winner Michel Nischan. A sneak peek at the menu includes ricotta, honey, and pistachio crostini, mini cheeseburger sliders, oysters on the half shell, Wild mushroom avocado tacos and a mini margarita. Organic all-natural Cooper Ridge beef will be the main course. Dessert will be a sweet surprise!