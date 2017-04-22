Art: A Delicate Balance

Local artist Mercedes Arensberg's visual imagery expresses the dichotomy of life

Westport artist Mercedes Arensberg started making art as a young girl with her older brother. “We would go to museums and art galleries together, and he would teach me how to draw and paint. He passed away at an early age, and I took on what he had left behind. I went back to art school at Columbia and have dedicated the majority of my life to making art,” explains Arensberg.

This piece, Balancing Act, expresses artistically “the dichotomy between living a stable life on earth, while knowing that a whole inexplicable universe exists beyond the conceivable,” she explains.

As a member of the Art Collective at the Westport Arts Center, she often participates in their pop-up art shows.