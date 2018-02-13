What’s happening with the Community Theatre?

By Eileen Weber

Last spring, the Community Theatre got some buzz. Nearly a century old and a landmark in the center of town, the theater has seen better days. After years of neglect since its last movie played, it was time to champion a new lease on life.

We can thank Fairfield resident Keith Rhodes who started a petition on Change.org to persuade the owner, David Pollack, to sell the property. “I created it because as a father of three young children, I thought that it was ridiculous that it was just sitting there,” says Rhodes. The petition garnered 6,200 signatures, which is about ten percent of the town. With that and help from town officials, it worked. The property is now on the market for $5.95 million, listed with Colonial Realty.

“We’ve been in the final stages of getting the property ready for sale,” says David Gorbach, president of Colonial Realty. “We’ve got some very strong interest with a list of people waiting for it to go on the market.” Preparing the space posed a few problems, however. There was necessary remediation for an underground oil tank and the removal and replacement of a trash compactor that was shared with other businesses on the block. With these recent upgrades, Pollack and his realtor are looking forward to upcoming bids.

“It’s a signature property. I think there’s a lot of support to make it a cultural space—whether it’s used for movies is another thing,” says Mark Barnhart, director of community and economic development for the Town of Fairfield. Time will tell.